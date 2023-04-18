Offset Thanks Calvin Harris For Honoring TakeOff At Coachella
By Tony M. Centeno
April 18, 2023
Festival season hasn't been the same without TakeOff, but Calvin Harris found a way to pay homage to the fallen rapper during his set at Coachella.
On Saturday, April 15, the "Blame" artist decided to honor TakeOff by bringing him together with Offset and Quavo on their joint track "Slide" with Frank Ocean. According to People, Calvin Harris took the late rapper's verse from "Holiday" off his Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 album and included it on "Slide." He also had TakeOff's photo all over the screen behind him. Offset recently caught the tribute and thanked Harris for the tribute.
“This so hard, man, thank you,” Offset wrote in a post on his Instagram Story.
There have been numerous tributes to TakeOff in the months after his death. Quavo recently performed his dedication to Take "Without You" during the Recording Academy's In Memorium segment at the 2023 Grammys. Prior to that, the "Greatness" rapper also posted an emotional letter about his nephew following TakeOff's massive funeral service in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Offset has also shared paid homage to his cousin. He recently shared images of his huge back tattoo that features a mural of The Last Rocket rapper.
“Love you 4L & after,” Offset said in the caption.
Both Quavo and Offset both have new music coming with their own sonic odes to their late family member. Quavo recently released the latest single off his upcoming solo project Rocket Power, which seems to be inspired by Take. The project will feature "Without You," "Greatness" and his most recent single "Honey Bun." Offset is also preparing to release his long-awaited sophomore LP. A few weeks ago, 'Set posted a clip of his posthumous track with TakeOff and Icewear Vezzo. At the moment, neither project has a confirmed release date.