Offset Thanks Calvin Harris For Honoring TakeOff At Coachella

“This so hard, man, thank you,” Offset wrote in a post on his Instagram Story.



There have been numerous tributes to TakeOff in the months after his death. Quavo recently performed his dedication to Take "Without You" during the Recording Academy's In Memorium segment at the 2023 Grammys. Prior to that, the "Greatness" rapper also posted an emotional letter about his nephew following TakeOff's massive funeral service in Atlanta. Meanwhile, Offset has also shared paid homage to his cousin. He recently shared images of his huge back tattoo that features a mural of The Last Rocket rapper.



“Love you 4L & after,” Offset said in the caption.

