How Meghan Markle Will Still Be Included In King Charles' Coronation

Last week, it was confirmed that Prince Harry would be attending King Charles III's coronation in May without his wife Meghan Markle but it turns out she'll still be included in the celebration. According to Page Six, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be included in the official coronation souvenir program. Photographer Chris Jackson told the outlet that a candid photo taken at King Charles' 70th birthday in 2018 shows the entire royal family, including Markle, and will be used in the program.

The photo includes Queen Camilla and King Charles holding their grandchildren Prince George, and Princess Charlotte while Kate Middleton holding Prince Louis, Prince William, Prince Harry, and Meghan stand behind them smiling.

King Charles' coronation date is set for May 6th which also happens to be the birthday of Prince Harry and Markle's son Prince Archie. Last week, a source told Page Six that's why Markle will be staying in California with Archie and Princess Lilibet. "There was no way that Meghan was going to miss her son’s birthday," the source claimed. When the coronation date was first announced, many royal fans believed choosing that date was a dig at the controversial couple who have been exposing the toxicity in the royal family with their Netflix show Harry & Meghan and Harry's bombshell memoir Spare.