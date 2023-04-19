Kelly Clarkson Says Writing Her New Single 'Was Therapeutic'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
April 19, 2023
Kelly Clarkson's latest Kellyoke performance was extra personal. Earlier this week, the host of The Kelly Clarkson Show gave one of her new singles called "mine" its live debut during the popular musical segment.
After the emotional performance, Kelly opened up about the song which will be included on her highly anticipated post-divorce album Chemistry. “I was feeling all the feelings when I wrote that one,” she told the studio audience. "It was just a different vibe for me overall, so I was very excited about it,” she explained. “Obviously I was also just very angry and sad. But anyway, I did, I let it out and I feel great now.”
Elsewhere in the show, Kelly also suggested that this new music is more for herself than it is for fans. “I hope you all like the song, if you don’t it’s OK,” she said. “It was therapeutic for me.” Clarkson dropped the first new songs from Chemistry last Friday, April 14th. In addition to "mine," she also dropped another song called "me." The singer explained the decision to release both songs at the same time. “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she explained. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."
Chemistry is expected to drop on June 23rd and will include features from Steve Martin and Sheila E.