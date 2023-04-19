Kelly Clarkson Says Writing Her New Single 'Was Therapeutic'

Elsewhere in the show, Kelly also suggested that this new music is more for herself than it is for fans. “I hope you all like the song, if you don’t it’s OK,” she said. “It was therapeutic for me.” Clarkson dropped the first new songs from Chemistry last Friday, April 14th. In addition to "mine," she also dropped another song called "me." The singer explained the decision to release both songs at the same time. “We decided to release ‘mine’ and ‘me’ at the same time because I didn’t want to release just one song to represent an entire album, or relationship," she explained. "There are many stages of grief and loss on this album. Each song is a different stage and emotional state."

Chemistry is expected to drop on June 23rd and will include features from Steve Martin and Sheila E.