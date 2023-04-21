Drake Bell's Wife Files For Divorce Week After He Went Missing

By Rebekah Gonzalez

April 21, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce, according to a report from TMZ. The news comes just one week after the Drake & Josh star went missing but was ultimately found safe and sound. According to TMZ, Bell's estranged wife filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage but they separated back in September 2022. In the court docs obtained by the outlet, Janet is listing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The couple shares a one-year-old son Wyatt Bell and Janet is seeking primary legal and physical custody of him, according to TMZ. She also wants Drake to be granted visitation rights and is seeking spousal support. The news of the divorce comes just a little over a week since Drake was reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Hours later, they shared that Bell had been found safe and was in contact with law enforcement.

According to TMZ's report on the situation, police became involved after the actor, who was in a hotel room, allegedly threatened to harm himself while texting family in California. The outlet also obtained a 911 call from someone within the Orlando Police Department concerned about Bell's well-being. In the call, an officer attempting to determine Bell's phone location said "there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife" and called the situation a "possible attempted suicide."

After the news broke that he was found safe, Bell took to Twitter and made light of the situation. "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂," he wrote.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.