Drake Bell's Wife Files For Divorce Week After He Went Missing

Drake Bell's wife, Janet Von Schmeling, has filed for divorce, according to a report from TMZ. The news comes just one week after the Drake & Josh star went missing but was ultimately found safe and sound. According to TMZ, Bell's estranged wife filed for divorce after 4 years of marriage but they separated back in September 2022. In the court docs obtained by the outlet, Janet is listing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the divorce.

The couple shares a one-year-old son Wyatt Bell and Janet is seeking primary legal and physical custody of him, according to TMZ. She also wants Drake to be granted visitation rights and is seeking spousal support. The news of the divorce comes just a little over a week since Drake was reported missing by the Daytona Beach Police Department. Hours later, they shared that Bell had been found safe and was in contact with law enforcement.

According to TMZ's report on the situation, police became involved after the actor, who was in a hotel room, allegedly threatened to harm himself while texting family in California. The outlet also obtained a 911 call from someone within the Orlando Police Department concerned about Bell's well-being. In the call, an officer attempting to determine Bell's phone location said "there is a celebrity who had a falling out with his wife" and called the situation a "possible attempted suicide."

After the news broke that he was found safe, Bell took to Twitter and made light of the situation. "You leave your phone in the car and don't answer for the night and this? 😂," he wrote.