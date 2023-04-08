Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Are Connected In More Ways Than We Think
By Dani Medina
April 8, 2023
Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on an intimate outing in New York City last month, but the two are more connected beyond their romantic rendezvous.
The rumors began when a TikTok user's restaurant hostess friend revealed the Only Murders in the Building star and former One Directioner walked into a restaurant "hand in hand" and were seen "making out." Before their rumored date, the "Pillowtalk" singer followed Selena back on Instagram, which is pretty significant, considering he only follows 18 people.
While Zayn hasn't publicly dated anyone since his split from model Gigi Hadid back in 2021, she is reportedly supportive of the new relationship. "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to (their daughter) Khai, she's fine with whoever he goes out with."
The connection between Selena and Zayn doesn't start or end with Gigi, but she's a part of their intertwined history. We all know Zayn and Gigi, who have been linked since November 2015, share a 2-year-old daughter together. Gigi and Selena also have a bit of history as they've ran in the same circles for quite some time.
Back in 2015, the Rare Beauty founder and model went on vacation together with Kendall Jenner in December 2015, a month after she referred to Gigi as one of her "best friends."
Speaking of best friends, Gigi is also close to Selena's BFF Taylor Swift!
In addition to Gigi, the other Hadid sister is linked to Selena, too. Bella Hadid and Selena both dated The Weeknd. The two reportedly had a falling out due to their respective relationships with the "Blinding Lights" singer and even unfollowed each other on Instagram because of it.
Back to Selena's BFF Taylor — back in 2013, she was first romantically linked to Harry Styles, who was obviously in One Direction with Zayn.
Gigi Hadid is also besties with the Jenners, who are besties with Hailey Bieber, who has made headlines recently for her feud with the "Lose You To Love Me" singer.
Selena is also close friends with Nicola Peltz Beckham, who not only was rumored to have dated Justin Bieber in 2016, but Gigi and Bella's younger brother Anwar Hadid, who attended a Tom Ford fashion show with Zayn back in 2018. Nicola is now married to Brooklyn Beckham as of last year.
Can you think of anything else?