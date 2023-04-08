Selena Gomez & Zayn Malik Are Connected In More Ways Than We Think

Selena Gomez and Zayn Malik sparked dating rumors after they were spotted on an intimate outing in New York City last month, but the two are more connected beyond their romantic rendezvous.

The rumors began when a TikTok user's restaurant hostess friend revealed the Only Murders in the Building star and former One Directioner walked into a restaurant "hand in hand" and were seen "making out." Before their rumored date, the "Pillowtalk" singer followed Selena back on Instagram, which is pretty significant, considering he only follows 18 people.

While Zayn hasn't publicly dated anyone since his split from model Gigi Hadid back in 2021, she is reportedly supportive of the new relationship. "Gigi has no problem whatsoever with Zayn dating," a source revealed to Us Weekly. "As long as he is happy and stable and continues to be a good coparent to (their daughter) Khai, she's fine with whoever he goes out with."

The connection between Selena and Zayn doesn't start or end with Gigi, but she's a part of their intertwined history. We all know Zayn and Gigi, who have been linked since November 2015, share a 2-year-old daughter together. Gigi and Selena also have a bit of history as they've ran in the same circles for quite some time.

Back in 2015, the Rare Beauty founder and model went on vacation together with Kendall Jenner in December 2015, a month after she referred to Gigi as one of her "best friends."