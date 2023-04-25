Taylor Swift Concert Sparks 'Alien Invasion' Concern From Local Residents

Taylor Swift coming to your city for The Eras Tour is already exciting enough but one of the star's latest tour stops had locals convinced that extraterrestrials were visiting as well. A viral video posted to TikTok revealed that some Florida locals were freaking out thanks to strange lights flashing and moving behind clouds in the sky above them.

It turns out the ominous rays were not from UFOs but instead came from Swift's sold-out show at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. The singer's elaborate three-hour-long stadium show features pyrotechnics, fireworks, and flashing lights that look pretty menacing out of context. In the video below, residents hilariously debate whether the strange light circling their apartment complex is Taylor Swift's show or aliens. "That is not Taylor Swift," one resident exclaims, convinced it's a UFO.

