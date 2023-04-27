Are Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello back together? That's the lingering question on everyone's minds since the former couple, who parted ways in 2021, had a PDA-filled reunion during Weeknd 1 of Coachella. For those who missed it, Shawn and Camila, Shawmila if you will, were spotted kissing in the crowd at the popular musical festival on April 14th. Days later, the two were spotted again holding hands as they strolled down a Santa Monica street. The outing also contended with Camila teasing a snippet of a new song that directly referenced her Coachella reunion with Shawn.

So far, there's no official word if they're back together but fans are holding out hope. Here's a look at their relationship from the very beginning:

July 2014: Shawn & Camila Meet Opening For Austin Mahone

What a meet-cute! While they were far from dating at the time, Shawn and Camila— who was still performing with Fifth Harmony— first met while they were opening on Austin Mahone's summer tour. Camila was also dating Mahone at the time. "While we were on tour, Austin and I were dating and Shawn was just kind of being a loner!" she joked to E! News in 2015. "Yeah, he was so jealous, he couldn't come out on stage because he was just seething rage and crying blood."