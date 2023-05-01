Anitta Shares Exciting Career Update While Gracing 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 2, 2023
Anitta was a vision as she made her third appearance at "fashion's biggest night." On Monday, May 1st, the Brazilian superstar joined the star-studded 2023 Met Gala. To honor the theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Anitta wore a dramatic black Marc Jacobs gown with a long train. She paired her look with a pair of platform heels from Marc Jacobs' Spring 2023 collection.
As she graced the red carpet, Anitta stopped to chat with iHeartRadio and confirmed some exciting news. After giving a shout-out to her fans "in Brazil, Latin America, all the Latinos," Anitta shared that fans can expect a new album soon. "Yes! My new album... [will be] Brazilian funk. Can't wait!"
Anitta briefly discussed her new album earlier this year. “I feel more the freedom to show my real culture and show myself, so now I’m working on an album, full funk, full my culture, so people will know, ‘Ok, so that’s her!'” Anitta explained during an interview back in January. There's no official release date for the album yet but fans may be able to see Anitta before they hear her. In March, it was announced that the "Envolver" singer will be joining the cast of Netflix's Elité. "A 'Girl from Rio' is about to arrive at Las Encinas," Netflix wrote along with two photos of the singer looking stunning in a gray cut-off sweater.
Check out Anitta's stunning look from the 2023 Met Gala below and be sure to check out all of the must-see looks from this year's red carpet.