Anitta Shares Exciting Career Update While Gracing 2023 Met Gala Red Carpet

Anitta was a vision as she made her third appearance at "fashion's biggest night." On Monday, May 1st, the Brazilian superstar joined the star-studded 2023 Met Gala. To honor the theme, "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty," Anitta wore a dramatic black Marc Jacobs gown with a long train. She paired her look with a pair of platform heels from Marc Jacobs' Spring 2023 collection.

As she graced the red carpet, Anitta stopped to chat with iHeartRadio and confirmed some exciting news. After giving a shout-out to her fans "in Brazil, Latin America, all the Latinos," Anitta shared that fans can expect a new album soon. "Yes! My new album... [will be] Brazilian funk. Can't wait!"