Kendall Jenner & Bad Bunny Are 'Getting More Serious'

Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny are getting closer! While their romance is still just a rumor, a source told People that the potential couple's relationship is "getting more serious." The source claimed, "They are very cute together. Kendall is happy. He is a fun guy. Very much a gentleman and charming. She likes his vibe. He is very chill." They also added that "it was a slow start, but they spend almost every day together now."

The romance rumors first started in March when Jenner and Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, were spotted with a group of friends at a restaurant in West Hollywood. At the end of the night, they were seen sharing a hug and kiss goodbye which further fueled the romance rumors. "He hangs out with her friends and she hangs out with his. It's more of a relationship now," the source added. "Kendall is not seeing anyone else. She really likes him."

While neither star has publicly addressed the romance, they were also photographed riding horses together at the Hidden Hills Equestrian Center in early April. Most recently, Kendall was seen cheering on Bad Bunny during his historic two-hour-long set at Coachella in April. According to additional sources, "Kendall recently started hanging out with him" and "they were introduced by friends. He moved to L.A. a few weeks ago and bought a house." One source told People, "She likes him and is having fun. He is different from guys that she dated in the past. He is very charming." Kendall's romance with Bad Bunny comes months after she called it quits with Phoenix Suns player Devin Booker.