Kim Kardashian Is Dripping With Pearls In Stunning 2023 Met Gala Look

It's not a Met Gala without a Kardashian turning heads, and Kim Kardashian made sure to do just that at this year's event in a stunning, must-see look.

The Kardashians star arrived on the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala, the theme of which honored late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld, in a Schiaparelli look dripping with pearls, a signature fashion choice Lagerfeld utilized in many of his designs.

Kardashian dazzled in an almost deconstructed outfit, nude bodice covering her midsection while strings of pearls hung around her neck and covered her chest, with even more pearls draped along her legs with simple white strappy heels. She also donned a massive cream-colored train draped along arms. She completed her look with glamours makeup, a gorgeous updo with face framing layers and a stunning jeweled choker necklace.