How North West Surprised Kim Kardashian Before The Met Gala

It's the first Monday in May, which means it's time for the annual Met Gala! After some rumors that the Kardashians would be banned from the star-studded fundraising event, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian attend tonight's event (Monday, May 1st).

Kim took to her Instagram Story to share how her daughter North West helped her prepare for the busy day. "How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met," she wrote alongside a video showing a room full of candles, white flowers, and chrome balloons that spelled "Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala."