How North West Surprised Kim Kardashian Before The Met Gala
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 1, 2023
It's the first Monday in May, which means it's time for the annual Met Gala! After some rumors that the Kardashians would be banned from the star-studded fundraising event, it was confirmed that Kim Kardashian attend tonight's event (Monday, May 1st).
Kim took to her Instagram Story to share how her daughter North West helped her prepare for the busy day. "How sweet is North for surprising me tonight with this for us to relax before the Met," she wrote alongside a video showing a room full of candles, white flowers, and chrome balloons that spelled "Karl Lagerfeld Met Gala."
Last week, Kim teased her potential outfit with a last-minute visit to late designer Karl Lagerfeld's office. This year's Met Gala theme celebrates the opening of the "Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty" exhibit which honors the controversial German designer's style and themes. "Had a date with @choupetteofficiel in Paris," Kim captioned the post. "We then spend some time at @karllagerfeld's office to get a little inspiration for the Met."
Kim turned heads and had everyone talking at last year's Met Gala when she "shapeshifted" to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic gown she wore while singing Happy Birthday to President John F. Kennedy in 1962. When she hit the red carpet with then-boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kim revealed she had lost nearly 20 pounds to fit into the dress. There was also talk that she ruined the dress, which was lent to her by Ripley's Believe It or Not! museum in Hollywood. However, the museum later dispelled the rumors.