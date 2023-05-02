Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Reunite At Met Gala Months After Split

Months after calling it quits on their relationship, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson reunited at the Met Gala in New York City on Monday (May 1).

Of course, the former couple walked the red carpet together last year, with the SKIMS founder infamously wearing Marilyn Monroe's dress, but they seemingly didn't meet at the 2023 gala until after making it up the famous grand stairs into the event, per Page Six.

Kardashian and Davidson dated for about nine months before breaking up in August 2022, but it seems as though there is no bad blood between the pair as they were seen talking with Usher at the gala. Kardashian was photographed talking animatedly to both Usher and Davidson, the latter of which had a big smile on his face as he listened to his ex.