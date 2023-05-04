Kylie Jenner & Stormi Step Out In Adorable Matching Outfits
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 4, 2023
Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster shared an adorable moment in matching outfits earlier this week. According to E! News, the mother-daughter duo attended a cocktail party hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster. The event celebrated the fashion label's Spring/Summer 2023 collection called Flowers.
To fit the theme, Kylie wore a sheer floral dress and Stormi matched her mom in a brightly colored top and pants with white sneakers. Creative director Florence Tétier said Kylie "ideally matches the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for: a powerful being capable of adapting to their environment," per E! News.
The day before the cocktail party, Kylie attended the 2023 Met Gala with her sisters Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian. The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a red gown by Haider Ackermann for Jean Paul Gaultier which featured a dramatic train and leg slit.
In other Kylie news, she's rumored to be dating actor Timothée Chalamet. "They are keeping things casual at this point. It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes," a source revealed last month. "It’s been really fun for her because it feels a lot different than her past relationships. It’s new and exciting for Kylie and she’s having a lot of fun."