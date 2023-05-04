Kylie Jenner & Stormi Step Out In Adorable Matching Outfits

Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi Webster shared an adorable moment in matching outfits earlier this week. According to E! News, the mother-daughter duo attended a cocktail party hosted by Jean Paul Gaultier and The Webster. The event celebrated the fashion label's Spring/Summer 2023 collection called Flowers.

To fit the theme, Kylie wore a sheer floral dress and Stormi matched her mom in a brightly colored top and pants with white sneakers. Creative director Florence Tétier said Kylie "ideally matches the representation of a modern mermaid that I was looking for: a powerful being capable of adapting to their environment," per E! News.