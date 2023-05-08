Fans Keep The Party Going After Taylor Swift Forced To Delay Nashville Show

By Sarah Tate

May 8, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift really said "meet me in the pouring rain." Fans at her final Eras Tour stop in Nashville didn't let a little rain and a long weather delay keep them from having a good time.

On Sunday (May 7), Swift's last of three sold-out shows in Nashville was delayed about four hours after inclement weather and lightning forced fans to shelter in place at Nissan Stadium. Rain was coming down in droves around what should have been the start of the show, but it was the continued lightning reported near the city that kept fans eagerly waiting to see Swift finally take the stage.

As they waited, Swifties kept the party going by singing her songs themselves, with fans lining balconies, sitting on floors and finding cover under the concourse as they belted out songs together like "Cruel Summer," "Our Song" and "Love Story."

Check out some of the fan videos below.

They all stuck it out and were rewarded with an unforgettable show as it continued to rain throughout the concert that last well into the early hours of Monday morning. After the hours-long delay, Swift was finally able to hit the stage and make "Midnight Rain" a reality for the 70,000 fans in the crowd, eventually wrapping up around 1:30 a.m.

Swift's return to Nashville has been memorable for many reasons, not just the pouring rain. During her first night, which saw the likes of boygenius joining opener Phoebe Bridgers on stage and The 1975's Matty Healy being spotted in the crowd, Swift announced that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) is finally on its way and will be available this summer.

Taylor Swift
