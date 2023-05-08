Taylor Swift really said "meet me in the pouring rain." Fans at her final Eras Tour stop in Nashville didn't let a little rain and a long weather delay keep them from having a good time.

On Sunday (May 7), Swift's last of three sold-out shows in Nashville was delayed about four hours after inclement weather and lightning forced fans to shelter in place at Nissan Stadium. Rain was coming down in droves around what should have been the start of the show, but it was the continued lightning reported near the city that kept fans eagerly waiting to see Swift finally take the stage.

As they waited, Swifties kept the party going by singing her songs themselves, with fans lining balconies, sitting on floors and finding cover under the concourse as they belted out songs together like "Cruel Summer," "Our Song" and "Love Story."

Check out some of the fan videos below.