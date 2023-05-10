Beyoncé Fans Freak Out Over Alleged Renaissance Tour Setlist
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 10, 2023
Beyoncé fans won't have to wait long before they know what to expect from the highly-anticipated Renaissance World Tour. The Beyhive in Stockholm, Sweden are currently hours away from experiencing the very first show on Beyoncé's tour. Ahead of the show, fans on Twitter have been buzzing over videos and photos of the alleged tour book which features dozens of stunning photos of Beyoncé.
Based on photos fans have been sharing online, the book contains corresponding photo shoots for every track on the star's beloved 2022 album. To make fans freak out even more, Beyoncé apparently included an early version of the tour setlist in the book.
🚨 BEYONCÉ — TOUR BOOK #RenaissanceWorldTour pic.twitter.com/K89YUHFG6m— Beyoncé Access (@beyonceaccess) May 10, 2023
"Beyoncé put a fake setlist in the tour book this girl knows her fans," said one fan on Twitter. But another added, "This looks like an early draft, but not necessarily ‘fake.'" The setlist in the book contains pen markings and notes, with certain songs underlined, circled, or asterisked.
The "fake" or "early draft" of the setlist includes many of Reanissance's biggest hits such as "Break My Soul," "Alien Superstar," "Cuff It," and more. Other sections from her discography include "Run The World (Girls)," "Diva," and even her Megan Thee Stallion collaboration "Savage (Remix)." Whatever Beyoncé decides to do on this tour, we already know everyone's going to be talking about it. Last week, she was also overheard sound-checking songs like "Crazy In Love," "Naughty Girl," "PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA," "VIRGO'S GROOVE," "MOVE," and "Love On Top."
We'll have more updates soon! In the meantime, check out what fans at the first show are sharing so far!
Beyoncé put a fake setlist in the tour book. this girl knows her fans 😭 pic.twitter.com/SQFZE9IRwd— ᴀʀᴛʜ (@arthfobic) May 10, 2023
View from the infamous Pure/Honey riser seats at the #RENAISSANCEWorldTour pic.twitter.com/UV3ZaApxgO— RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR (@RenaissanceWT) May 10, 2023
The camera in the air ! pic.twitter.com/dvatl1yHch— mehdi (@MehdiNyamco) May 10, 2023