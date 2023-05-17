Billie Eilish & Jesse Rutherford Split After Less Than A Year Together

Billie Eilish and Jesse Rutherford have split after less than a year of dating. The singer's rep confirmed the break up on Wednesday, May 17th. "We can confirm Billie and Jesse did split amicably and remain good friends," they told Page Six. The news comes just weeks after Eilish walked the red carpet at the 2023 Met Gala on May 1st without The Neighbourhood frontman. The last time the couple was seen together in public was at Coachella in April, according to Page Six. Eilish's rep also added that any speculation about cheating is "false," per the outlet.

Eilish and Rutherford were first romantically linked in October 2021 after they were spotted holding hands at a haunted maze at Halloween Horror Nights in Los Angeles. The hitmaker publicly confirmed the relationship soon after by going Instagram official. She also opened up about their relationship during her annual Same Interview with Vanity Fair a couple of months later. "I just am really inspired by this person, and, you know, he’s inspired by me,” Eilish said of Rutherford. “It’s really cool, and I’m really excited and I’m really happy about it."

She went on to address the judgment their relationship has prompted due to their age gap. "Say what you need to say, but, like, I am in control right now. I did this," she said. "I managed to get my life to a point where I not only was known by a person that I thought was the hottest f---ing f---er alive, but pulled his ass! Are you kidding me? Can we just [get a] round of applause for me?”