Antonio Brown Considering Return To Football: Report

Former NFL All-Pro wide receiver Antonio Brown is reportedly considering a return to football as a member of the Albany Empire, the Arena League team he recently became a co-owner of.

The Empire, the two-time defending Arena League champions, have struggled since Brown, 34, purchased a majority stake in the team in April.

"He wants his team to win and give the community a good show," a representative for Brown told TMZ Sports. "But, we will see."

Brown hasn't played in a professional football game since storming off the field during the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets on January 2, 2022. The wide receiver was released by the Bucs hours later.

Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 196 overall in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a perennial Pro Bowl selection before demanding a trade amid a contract dispute prior to the 2019 season. The Miami native was later cut by Pittsburgh's trade partner, the then-Oakland Raiders, prior to ever appearing in a regular-season game.

Brown spent several games in 2019 with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Buccaneers, with both tenures ending in controversy.

The 33-year-old was a four-time First-team All-Pro (2014-17), a Second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a seven time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013-18), having led all NFL players in receiving yards twice (2014, 2017), receptions twice (2014, 2015) and receiving touchdowns in 2018.