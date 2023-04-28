Antonio Brown Shares Post Claiming He's Joining NFL Team

Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a tweet in which he seems to claim that he's signed with the Baltimore Ravens.

"Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock," Brown tweeted Friday (April 28) along with a likely photoshopped of himself in a Ravens uniform.

It's worth noting that none of the league's top reporters have addressed or acknowledged Brown signing with the Ravens or the post itself at the time of publication. The wide receiver's tweet comes hours after Baltimore signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

The Ravens also signed former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a free agent deal prior to Jackson's extension.