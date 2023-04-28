Antonio Brown Shares Post Claiming He's Joining NFL Team
By Jason Hall
April 28, 2023
Free agent wide receiver Antonio Brown shared a tweet in which he seems to claim that he's signed with the Baltimore Ravens.
"Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock," Brown tweeted Friday (April 28) along with a likely photoshopped of himself in a Ravens uniform.
It's worth noting that none of the league's top reporters have addressed or acknowledged Brown signing with the Ravens or the post itself at the time of publication. The wide receiver's tweet comes hours after Baltimore signed quarterback Lamar Jackson to a five-year, $260 million extension, making him the highest-paid player in NFL history.
The Ravens also signed former Pro Bowl receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to a free agent deal prior to Jackson's extension.
Excited to return to the NFL this year #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YksQH2tQzM— AB (@AB84) April 28, 2023
Brown hasn't played in an NFL game since storming off the field during the third quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game against the New York Jets on January 2, 2022. The wide receiver was released by the Bucs hours later.
Brown was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 196 overall in the sixth-round of the 2010 NFL Draft and quickly emerged as a perennial Pro Bowl selection before demanding a trade amid a contract dispute prior to the 2019 season. The Miami native was later cut by Pittsburgh's trade partner, the then-Oakland Raiders, prior to ever appearing in a regular-season game.
Brown spent several games in 2019 with the New England Patriots and two seasons with the Buccaneers, with both tenures ending in controversy.
The 33-year-old was a four-time First-team All-Pro (2014-17), a Second-team All-Pro in 2013 and a seven time Pro Bowl selection (2011, 2013-18), having led all NFL players in receiving yards twice (2014, 2017), receptions twice (2014, 2015) and receiving touchdowns in 2018.