Ed Sheeran Is 'Super Proud' Of This Former One Direction Member

Ed Sheeran gushed over his long-time friendship with former One Direction member, Harry Styles, this week. During an appearance on the Spout Podcast, the "Eyes Closed" singer discussed Styles' "amazing journey" to solo success and even shared a sweet anecdote about their early days in the music business.

"There's something about going through your formative years, you know like it's quite weird. Like, he's obviously, like, on top of the world right now and has gone from being in the biggest boy band in the world to then being the biggest solo artist in the world," Sheeran said of Styles, adding that "it's just it's an amazing journey to see. I'm, like, really, like super, super proud of him."