Ed Sheeran Is 'Super Proud' Of This Former One Direction Member
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 18, 2023
Ed Sheeran gushed over his long-time friendship with former One Direction member, Harry Styles, this week. During an appearance on the Spout Podcast, the "Eyes Closed" singer discussed Styles' "amazing journey" to solo success and even shared a sweet anecdote about their early days in the music business.
"There's something about going through your formative years, you know like it's quite weird. Like, he's obviously, like, on top of the world right now and has gone from being in the biggest boy band in the world to then being the biggest solo artist in the world," Sheeran said of Styles, adding that "it's just it's an amazing journey to see. I'm, like, really, like super, super proud of him."
After the host Tamara Dhia asked Sheeran if he still had a matching penguin tattoo with Styles that they got in 2012 (he does), it took the singer down memory lane. "I've known Harry since I was 19 and he was 16... There was a guitarist that knew both of us, called Chris, that I wrote "Lego House" and "Give Me Love" with, who used to play for the One Direction lads" Sheeran recalled. "And me and Harry used to sleep at his house together and the day that "What Makes You Beautiful" went number one, [his debut album] Plus went number one the same day and we were both staying at the house at that point."
"So now to be where we're at now... He's on a stadium tour and I'm on a stadium tour. It's quite weird looking back at the journey," he shared.