Dua Lipa Surprises Fans With New Single Announcement

Are you ready to "come along for the ride?" Dua Lipa announced her new first single as a solo artist in years! On Monday, May 22nd, the pop star took to Instagram to announce that her song for the movie Barbie, "Dance The Night," will be heating streaming platforms later this week.

"This Barbie has a song coming this week… FRIDAY MIDNIGHT BST," she wrote alongside a short teaser. In the video, Dua steps into the frame in frilly, pink heels and recreates actress Margot Robbie's introduction to the world as Barbie: stepping out of her heels and standing on her tiptoes. Dua then blows the camera a kiss, as the forthcoming track's disco strings whirl around in a catchy tune. "Just come along for the ride," Dua sings in the snippet.