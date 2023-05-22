Taylor Swift Freaks Out As Piano Malfunctions During Eras Tour

Swift went on to explain what caused the piano to malfunction. "So what happened is... long story, short. I get to my acoustic set to play last night (Saturday, May 20th). You know when you've been in a bath for too long and your fingers are so pruned? Like, I looked at my fingers trying to fret and play guitar and it was like I'd been in a bath for two and a half hours." She continued saying that the rain from that night had "clearly broken my keyboard. Cause it was literally underwater. Like I don't know how any of the instruments were working last night. So this is broken. I'm just going to get the guitar." Swift then played an impromptu guitar rendition of her second surprise song "Red."

“Last night we all danced together in the rain for THE ENTIRE 3.5 HOUR SHOW in foxy Foxborough MA!!” she wrote in a post the next day. “We’ve had rain shows at Gillette Stadium before but this was a full on deluge that never let up, I just want to thank that iconic crowd!! Love you so much you have no idea.”