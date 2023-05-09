Taylor Swift Thanks Nashville Fans After 'First Rain Show' Of The Eras Tour

Taylor Swift's three-night run in Nashville ended on a truly iconic note. On Sunday night (May 7th), an intense thunderstorm rolled through the city and forced Swift and her team to delay the show for four hours. After her dedicated fans sheltered (and sang their hearts out) in place at Nissan Stadium, Swift finally came out and still performed her three-hour-long set as the downpour continued.

Two days after the show, Swift took to Instagram to share a heartfelt thank you to her Nashville fans for getting through the severe weather and staying up past the stadium's curfew. "WELL. We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN," she wrote. "The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night."