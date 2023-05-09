Taylor Swift Thanks Nashville Fans After 'First Rain Show' Of The Eras Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 9, 2023
Taylor Swift's three-night run in Nashville ended on a truly iconic note. On Sunday night (May 7th), an intense thunderstorm rolled through the city and forced Swift and her team to delay the show for four hours. After her dedicated fans sheltered (and sang their hearts out) in place at Nissan Stadium, Swift finally came out and still performed her three-hour-long set as the downpour continued.
Two days after the show, Swift took to Instagram to share a heartfelt thank you to her Nashville fans for getting through the severe weather and staying up past the stadium's curfew. "WELL. We had our first rain show of The Eras Tour. And it was SO MUCH FUN," she wrote. "The dancers, band, crowd and I all pretty much turned into little kids joyfully jumping in puddles all night."
Swift continued, "I wanted to thank the crowd again for waiting for the weather to clear." She also gave a shoutout to the people who made the show happen amid what was probably a logistical nightmare. "And my amazing crew for keeping the stage, lighting and equipment all dry and working so we could play. That was a late, great night I won’t forget." Along with the heartfelt message, Swift shared professional photos from the show which show her and her dancers soaking wet from the rain.
The beloved singer-songwriter's weekend in her home state of Tennessee was full of surprises including her announcement that Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will arrive this summer! Matty Healy of the 1975 was also at her shows amid rumors that they have started dating.