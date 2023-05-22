'Wheel Of Fortune' Contestant Appears To Loudly Fart

While it'd be pretty funny if she did toot during the show, a more likely explanation of the sound stems from the wedge the contestant landed on - a Free Play. That means instead of having to pay $250 for a vowel, she could choose one for free, something she realized while she started to guess the letter "F." As she caught herself potentially missing an opportunity for a free vowel, she made a raspberry sound and then said "O."

So, when Pat told her "all I heard was a noise," it was his way of saying he didn't hear her say the letter "F," because if he had, she'd have to stick with that letter choice. In fact, after her next spin, she did indeed pick "F," proving that was what she was originally thinking. Also, because of the placement of the microphone on the neckline of her shirt, it would have had to have been a very loud fart to get picked up so clearly.

Regardless of what it was, it still makes for a pretty funny clip from the show.