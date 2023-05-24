Harry Styles Reunites With Granny Who Gave Him His Grammy Award

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 24, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles has reunited with the superfan who presented him with his Album of the Year award for Harry's House at the 2023 Grammys. Reina Lafantaisie, who now refers to herself as "Grammy Granny," took to Instagram to reveal that the "As It Was" singer invited her backstage following his show in Coventry, England on Monday, May 22nd.

"Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song “Reunited And It feels so Good" by Peaches And Herb 😂 While giving me a hug," she revealed in the post, along with some adorable photos with the superstar. "He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room ! I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind."

At the 2023 Grammy Awards in February, a fan of each Album of the Year nominee served as an ambassador for the artist throughout the ceremony. When it came time to present the biggest award of the night, all of the fans, including Lafantaisie, stood on stage. She joined in with the show's host, Trevor Noah, to excitedly read Harry's name and present him with the golden gramophone.

Over the weekend, Harry celebrated the one-year anniversary of the award-winning Harry's House. "One year of Harry’s House," he wrote. "I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything."

