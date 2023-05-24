Harry Styles Reunites With Granny Who Gave Him His Grammy Award

Harry Styles has reunited with the superfan who presented him with his Album of the Year award for Harry's House at the 2023 Grammys. Reina Lafantaisie, who now refers to herself as "Grammy Granny," took to Instagram to reveal that the "As It Was" singer invited her backstage following his show in Coventry, England on Monday, May 22nd.

"Imagine my shock and joy when I was invited backstage to meet our Harry and have him walk-in towards me singing the song “Reunited And It feels so Good" by Peaches And Herb 😂 While giving me a hug," she revealed in the post, along with some adorable photos with the superstar. "He is the most caring humble and down to earth person and such a great sense of humour. His smile and joie de vivre lit up the room ! I could go on and on forever but simply put he is so kind."