How Harry Styles Celebrated 1-Year Anniversary Of 'Harry's House'

By Rebekah Gonzalez

May 22, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Harry Styles celebrated an important milestone over the weekend. Saturday, May 20th, marked one year since the singer released his massively successful third album, Harry's House. Styles took to Instagram that day to share a short, but sweet message with fans as he celebrated the special anniversary.

"One year of Harry’s House," he wrote. "I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything." The post also included a photo of Harry in sunglasses and a thick mustache, which fans of course had strong feelings about. "mustache harry >," one fan said, with another adding, "MUSTACHE MUST RETURN!"

Earlier this year, Harry's House earned the 2023 Grammy for Album of the Year beating out some stiff competition including Lizzo's Special and Beyoncé's beloved album Renaissance. “I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. But it’s important for us to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music," he said humbly during his acceptance speech. "This doesn’t happen very often to people like me so this is very nice, thank you." With 9 nominations in total, since he went solo, Harry now has 3 Grammys under his belt. In addition to Harry's House being Album of the Year, the album also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The 13-track album includes hits like "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," and "Satellite," which Styles just shared an interesting music video for last month. Harry is currently back on tour for the final leg of his Love on Tour.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.