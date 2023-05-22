How Harry Styles Celebrated 1-Year Anniversary Of 'Harry's House'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 22, 2023
Harry Styles celebrated an important milestone over the weekend. Saturday, May 20th, marked one year since the singer released his massively successful third album, Harry's House. Styles took to Instagram that day to share a short, but sweet message with fans as he celebrated the special anniversary.
"One year of Harry’s House," he wrote. "I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything." The post also included a photo of Harry in sunglasses and a thick mustache, which fans of course had strong feelings about. "mustache harry >," one fan said, with another adding, "MUSTACHE MUST RETURN!"
Earlier this year, Harry's House earned the 2023 Grammy for Album of the Year beating out some stiff competition including Lizzo's Special and Beyoncé's beloved album Renaissance. “I’ve been so inspired by every artist in this category with me. But it’s important for us to remember that there’s no such thing as ‘best’ in music," he said humbly during his acceptance speech. "This doesn’t happen very often to people like me so this is very nice, thank you." With 9 nominations in total, since he went solo, Harry now has 3 Grammys under his belt. In addition to Harry's House being Album of the Year, the album also took home the Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album.
The 13-track album includes hits like "As It Was," "Late Night Talking," and "Satellite," which Styles just shared an interesting music video for last month. Harry is currently back on tour for the final leg of his Love on Tour.