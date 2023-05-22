How Harry Styles Celebrated 1-Year Anniversary Of 'Harry's House'

Harry Styles celebrated an important milestone over the weekend. Saturday, May 20th, marked one year since the singer released his massively successful third album, Harry's House. Styles took to Instagram that day to share a short, but sweet message with fans as he celebrated the special anniversary.

"One year of Harry’s House," he wrote. "I’ve never been happier than making this album, thank you for everything." The post also included a photo of Harry in sunglasses and a thick mustache, which fans of course had strong feelings about. "mustache harry >," one fan said, with another adding, "MUSTACHE MUST RETURN!"