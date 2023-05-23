Stevie Nicks Thanks Taylor Swift For Writing This 'Midnights' Track
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 23, 2023
Stevie Nicks gave an unexpected shout-out to Taylor Swift during one of her solo tour stops in Atlanta, GA on Monday, May 22nd. In the video captured by fans and reposted to Pop Base, she took a moment to thank Swift for writing a particular song on her 10th studio album Midnights, explaining that the song captures how she feels following the death of bandmate Christine McVie.
"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favor for me and that is writing a song called "You're On Your Own Kid," the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman explained to the crowd. "That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn't have to talk on the phone. We really weren't phone buddies and then we'd go back to Fleetwood Mac and we would walk in and it would just be like, 'Hey little sister. How are you?' It was like never a minute had passed."
Stevie Nicks thanks Taylor Swift for writing ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ because it’s how she feels after losing Christine McVie. pic.twitter.com/6zgYD0tduk— Pop Base (@PopBase) May 23, 2023
Nicks when on to add that the two "never [had] an argument. In our entire 47 years. Never." The singer continued, "So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids. We always were. And now I'm having to learn how to be on my own, kid, by myself."
As you probably already know, Swift is on a tour of her own. While in Foxborough, MA over the weekend, a rainy show the night prior made Swift's piano malfunction onstage. For her next stop, Swift will take over Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ from Friday, May 26th to Sunday, May 28th.