Stevie Nicks gave an unexpected shout-out to Taylor Swift during one of her solo tour stops in Atlanta, GA on Monday, May 22nd. In the video captured by fans and reposted to Pop Base, she took a moment to thank Swift for writing a particular song on her 10th studio album Midnights, explaining that the song captures how she feels following the death of bandmate Christine McVie.

"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing a favor for me and that is writing a song called "You're On Your Own Kid," the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman explained to the crowd. "That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn't have to talk on the phone. We really weren't phone buddies and then we'd go back to Fleetwood Mac and we would walk in and it would just be like, 'Hey little sister. How are you?' It was like never a minute had passed."