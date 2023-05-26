Britney Spears Speaks Out After Reuniting With Her Mother

The reunion comes months after Lynne issued a public apology, pleading for her daughter's forgiveness after the singer's 13-year conservatorship. The apology came after Britney shared a lengthy Instagram post where she stated "a genuine apology would help give [her] closure" in their family feud. “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne wrote at the time. “I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”

Britney slammed her mother's public apology on Instagram shortly after. According to a source who talked to Page Six, that the pop star wasn't "blindsided" by her mom's visit and the two have been "texting more frequently" these days. "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!" Britney ended the Instagram update.