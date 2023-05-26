Britney Spears Speaks Out After Reuniting With Her Mother
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 26, 2023
Britney Spears has reconciled with her mother Lynne Spears after three years of not seeing her in person. Earlier this week, the pop star's mom was spotted visiting her home in Los Angeles and now she's speaking out about the experience.
"My sweet mama showed up at my door step yesterday after 3 years," Spears wrote in an Instagram update. "Tt’s been such a long time … with family there’s always things that need to be worked out … but time heals all wounds !!! And after being able to communicate what I’ve held in for an extremely long time, I feel so blessed we were able to try to make things RIGHT !!! I love 💕 you so much !!!"
The reunion comes months after Lynne issued a public apology, pleading for her daughter's forgiveness after the singer's 13-year conservatorship. The apology came after Britney shared a lengthy Instagram post where she stated "a genuine apology would help give [her] closure" in their family feud. “I am soooo sorry for your pain! I have been sorry for years!” Lynne wrote at the time. “I love you so much and miss you! Britney, deep down you know how much I love and miss you! I apologize for anything and everything that’s hurt you!”
Britney slammed her mother's public apology on Instagram shortly after. According to a source who talked to Page Six, that the pop star wasn't "blindsided" by her mom's visit and the two have been "texting more frequently" these days. "Psss… I’m so blessed we can have coffee together after 14 years !!! Let’s go shopping afterwards !!!" Britney ended the Instagram update.