Lana Del Rey Interrupts Show To Ask Audience To Help Find Her Vape

Lana Del Rey hit the stage for her first live performance in three years over the weekend. On Saturday, May 27th, the singer graced the MITA Festival in Rio De Janeiro and asked fans for some help after she lost track of her vape onstage.

Right as her band started playing the song "Norman F—ing Rockwell," Lana said into the mic: "And also if you see my vape on stage... can you find my vape on stage?" After some fans caught her attention, Lana grabbed the mic and moved closer to the stage. "You did?" Lana said, in response to fans finding her vape. "Where, though? Oh, all the way in the pit? F— it," she said, giving up on getting it back.