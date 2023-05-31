P!NK Shares Nude Photo, Is Proud To Be An 'Embarrassing Mom'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 31, 2023
P!nk is baring it all on one of her recent Instagram posts. This week, the singer took to Instagram to share some photos from a recent family vacation. "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!" she wrote along with a series of hilarious hashtags that included "Embarrassing Moms," "Eye Rolls For Days," "Banana Boobies," "I'm Fun," and "Ready For Tour."
In one photo, the hitmaker shows off a nude-colored, banana-patterned bikini top while laying out in the sun. In the second photo, captured by her husband Carey Hart, she proudly stands naked under the stream in the shower with some emojis placed around areas that would get her flagged on Instagram.
P!nk has a jam-packed summer coming up with her "Summer Carnival Tour" which will see her travel around Europe and North America before wrapping up on October 9th in Phoenix, Arizona. The tour will also feature special guests on select dates including Pat Benatar and Neil Giraldo, Brandi Carlile, GAYLE, and more. Just days after that tour comes to a close, P!nk will then kick off her TRUSTFALL Tour on October 12th. When she dropped her ninth studio album, TRUSTFALL, back in February, P!nk revealed that it "might be the album I’m most proud of."
Check out the TRUSTFALL tour dates below & find out how you can score free tickets to both of P!nk's tours HERE!
- Thu Oct 12 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
- Sat Oct 14 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center
- Tue Oct 17 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
- Fri Oct 20 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena
- Wed Oct 25 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
- Fri Oct 27 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center
- Wed Nov 01 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre
- Sat Nov 04 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
- Tue Nov 07 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Wed Nov 08 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
- Sat Nov 11 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center
- Sun Nov 12 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
- Tue Nov 14 – Miami, FL – Miami-Dade Arena
- Sat Nov 18 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center