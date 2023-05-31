P!NK Shares Nude Photo, Is Proud To Be An 'Embarrassing Mom'

P!nk is baring it all on one of her recent Instagram posts. This week, the singer took to Instagram to share some photos from a recent family vacation. "Lake weekends and a new ridiculous bathing suit. If you haven’t showered outdoors while your husband tries to scare you every five minutes you haven’t lived!!!!!!" she wrote along with a series of hilarious hashtags that included "Embarrassing Moms," "Eye Rolls For Days," "Banana Boobies," "I'm Fun," and "Ready For Tour."

In one photo, the hitmaker shows off a nude-colored, banana-patterned bikini top while laying out in the sun. In the second photo, captured by her husband Carey Hart, she proudly stands naked under the stream in the shower with some emojis placed around areas that would get her flagged on Instagram.