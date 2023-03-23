P!NK's Guide To Shutting Down Haters With Epic Clap Backs

P!NK is a music industry legend and part of being a legend, as a woman particularly, includes standing up for yourself. While she's been taking control of her image since her 2001 sophomore album Missaundaztood (which has gone on to inspire other fierce, independent artists like Kim Petras), the dawn of the internet and social media has given the singer-songwriter another platform to speak her mind and shut down any negativity against her and other female artists.

At this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, P!nk will be receiving the 2023 Icon Award and will also treat fans to an undoubtedly iconic performance. As we await the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX, we're taking a look back at all of the times P!nk shut down internet trolls with some of the most savage clap backs.

A personal favorite came in 2018, after P!nk slayed a performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII all while fighting off the flu! When internet trolls came to hate on her performance, she shot back with, "Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing out countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning" Ouch!