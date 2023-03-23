P!NK's Guide To Shutting Down Haters With Epic Clap Backs

By Rebekah Gonzalez

March 23, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

P!NK is a music industry legend and part of being a legend, as a woman particularly, includes standing up for yourself. While she's been taking control of her image since her 2001 sophomore album Missaundaztood (which has gone on to inspire other fierce, independent artists like Kim Petras), the dawn of the internet and social media has given the singer-songwriter another platform to speak her mind and shut down any negativity against her and other female artists.

At this year's iHeartRadio Music Awards, P!nk will be receiving the 2023 Icon Award and will also treat fans to an undoubtedly iconic performance. As we await the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards live on Monday, March 27th from 8-10pm ET/PT (tape-delayed) on FOX, we're taking a look back at all of the times P!nk shut down internet trolls with some of the most savage clap backs.

A personal favorite came in 2018, after P!nk slayed a performance of the National Anthem at Super Bowl LII all while fighting off the flu! When internet trolls came to hate on her performance, she shot back with, "Yeah but [at least] I suck while singing out countries national anthem, and you just suck by yourself on a dirty couch. #winning" Ouch!

Speaking of the Super Bowl, can you believe people called out Lady Gaga's epic 2017 Halftime show for "copying" P!nk just because she did some acrobatics? Of course, the "So What?" singer shut all of it down and showed support for a fellow outspoken pop artist. "Let's squash this before it even has a chance to be a thing... Lady Gaga killed it yesterday," she wrote. "Who cares if I flew first? Cause I didn't! Cirque and Peter Pan been in the air for years!"

P!nk also doesn't have any time for parent shaming and has repeatedly defended herself and her longtime husband, Carey Hart against social media criticism. "You sound well informed on the performance of my husband as a father. Answer me this: how often have you watched him parent? Do you know my children? Are you aware of their development? Even better: what are your credentials in parenting expertise? Are you a perfect parent? S—t, are you even a parent? A psychologist? A teacher?" she fired back at a commenter in 2018.

The singer also loves to shut down anyone who has something to say about her age or appearance! When one troll took the time out of their day to tell her she looked so old that she "should be named Purple instead," Pink didn't hold back with her response.

Keep scrolling to read more iconic clap backs from P!nk and be sure to check out her newest album TRUSTFALL!

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.