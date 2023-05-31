Sam Smith & Madonna Are Teaming Up For Something 'VULGAR'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 31, 2023
Sam Smith and Madonna have officially announced their forthcoming collaboration! On Wednesday, May 31st, the Queen of Pop took to social media to share the first look at the project, its name, and when fans can expect to hear it. The single artwork features photos of two people, presumably the singers, wearing corsets with large, pink letters over them that read: "S&M." The track is called "VULGAR" and will hit streaming platforms on Friday, June 9th, just in time for Pride Month.
Smith also took to Instagram to share a short snippet of the song and it sounds like it's taking heavy influence from ballroom music, which is music created especially for voguing. Check it out for yourself below!
Smith and Madonna have been teasing the collaboration since last week, sharing an 8-second video that featured the two of them whispering, "Sam and Madonna." Fans took to the comments to speculate about Sam and Madonna's upcoming project. "Madonna and Sam Smith this better not be a remix," one Twitter user responded. "Unholy pt 2?" another wondered, referring to Sam Smith and Kim Petras' Grammy-winning song.
This is no doubt a career-high for Smith. During an interview last year, Smith told Jimmy Fallon that only pop divas can still make them fangirl. "Do you get starstruck at all in your career anymore?" Fallon asked. "I do with the pop divas," Smith revealed. "If I see Rihanna or Madonna I fall to the floor." Smith will be bringing the GLORIA tour to North America later this summer, where Madonna will hopefully join him at a stop to perform their new collab!