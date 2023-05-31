Sam Smith & Madonna Are Teaming Up For Something 'VULGAR'

Sam Smith and Madonna have officially announced their forthcoming collaboration! On Wednesday, May 31st, the Queen of Pop took to social media to share the first look at the project, its name, and when fans can expect to hear it. The single artwork features photos of two people, presumably the singers, wearing corsets with large, pink letters over them that read: "S&M." The track is called "VULGAR" and will hit streaming platforms on Friday, June 9th, just in time for Pride Month.

Smith also took to Instagram to share a short snippet of the song and it sounds like it's taking heavy influence from ballroom music, which is music created especially for voguing. Check it out for yourself below!