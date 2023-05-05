Kim Petras Responds To Backlash Against Sam Smith & 'Unholy'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
May 5, 2023
Kim Petras is opening up about how she feels about the backlash her & Sam Smith's Grammy-winning song has garnered. During her appearance on the Elvis Duran and the Morning Show this week, the pop star discussed how she deals with haters.
"I've had people protest my shows since my first tour [2019's the Broken Tour], so I'm used to that," Petras shared. "I mean, just being trans, being part of the LGBTQ community you're just used to that; to people saying and openly saying you're living wrong and that you're going to hell. So that was like since I was a kid honestly, how people reacted towards me. I just kind of got used to it and I was like, 'Well, I am the way I am and I have to live with that.'"
Sam Smith has also dealt with anti-LGBTQ backlash in their home country of the UK since coming out as nonbinary, using they/them pronouns, and dressing how they want. Petras went on, "Especially for kids that are struggling with coming out or being themselves it's just... it's important to know that you can do your thing and have fun doing that and live a really happy life even though some people think you're going to hell. It's just a fact of being queer and that's something we deal with and at the end of the day, it's okay. If Sam and I can deal with it then so can you."
Not only are they "dealing with it," but they're thriving! In February, Petras joined the list of queer trailblazers and became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
As for Petras' highly anticipated major label debut album, she kept her lips sealed on any details but she promised during her iHeartRadio LIVE show that it would come out sometime this year! Watch the full interview below!