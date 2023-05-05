Kim Petras Responds To Backlash Against Sam Smith & 'Unholy'

Sam Smith has also dealt with anti-LGBTQ backlash in their home country of the UK since coming out as nonbinary, using they/them pronouns, and dressing how they want. Petras went on, "Especially for kids that are struggling with coming out or being themselves it's just... it's important to know that you can do your thing and have fun doing that and live a really happy life even though some people think you're going to hell. It's just a fact of being queer and that's something we deal with and at the end of the day, it's okay. If Sam and I can deal with it then so can you."

Not only are they "dealing with it," but they're thriving! In February, Petras joined the list of queer trailblazers and became the first openly transgender woman to win a Grammy award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

As for Petras' highly anticipated major label debut album, she kept her lips sealed on any details but she promised during her iHeartRadio LIVE show that it would come out sometime this year! Watch the full interview below!