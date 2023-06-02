Gunna Returns With His First Song Since He Was Released From Jail

"Every n***a speakin' on my name could have some real problems," Gunna raps. "We are not the same, ain't in my lane, I got my own column, yeah/Peepin' s**t, I'm seein' n****s fall back, You b***h-ass n****s got me as the topic of the chat/You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/ And the boy that's like your brother, and nobody speak on that."

The scorned artist could be talking about anyone, but fans are convinced he's addressing Lil Durk, Lil Baby and QC's Pierre "P" Thomas in his rhymes. Fans have also questioned the timing of his new song, which dropped on the same day as another harsh critic Boosie Badazz. Boosie has been pretty vocal about Gunna's alleged cooperation in the YSL case since he was released from jail.



That's not all Gunna had to say either. He also appears to allege that his own lawyers "did some sneaky s**t" to secure his freedom.



"Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on 'em/On whatever you n****s on, then trust me, I'ma stand on it," Gunna raps. "Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky s**t, I fell for it/On my Ps and Qs because, this time, I be prepared for it."



Watch the official music video for "Bread & Butter" below.



WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE