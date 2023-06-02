Gunna Returns With His First Song Since He Was Released From Jail

By Tony M. Centeno

June 2, 2023

Gunna
Photo: Getty Images

Gunna returns with his first song since he was released from jail amid the YSL RICO trial, and he's got a lot to say.

On Friday, June 2, the Atlanta native dropped off his new single "Bread & Butter." Produced by Cam Griffin, Omar Grand and Turbo, Wunna runs out the gate by describing the dark place he's been in since he was arrested in connection with Young Thug and YSL's alleged crimes. He continues by criticizing those who believe he ratted out his brethren. Gunna acknowledged those who ditched him following the snitching allegations and even alleged that his own lawyers failed him.

"Every n***a speakin' on my name could have some real problems," Gunna raps. "We are not the same, ain't in my lane, I got my own column, yeah/Peepin' s**t, I'm seein' n****s fall back, You b***h-ass n****s got me as the topic of the chat/You switched on me when you know you in business with a rat/ And the boy that's like your brother, and nobody speak on that."

The scorned artist could be talking about anyone, but fans are convinced he's addressing Lil Durk, Lil Baby and QC's Pierre "P" Thomas in his rhymes. Fans have also questioned the timing of his new song, which dropped on the same day as another harsh critic Boosie Badazz. Boosie has been pretty vocal about Gunna's alleged cooperation in the YSL case since he was released from jail.

That's not all Gunna had to say either. He also appears to allege that his own lawyers "did some sneaky s**t" to secure his freedom.

"Never gave no statement or agreed to take no stand on 'em/On whatever you n****s on, then trust me, I'ma stand on it," Gunna raps. "Lawyers and the DA did some sneaky s**t, I fell for it/On my Ps and Qs because, this time, I be prepared for it."

Watch the official music video for "Bread & Butter" below.

WARNING: EXPLICIT LANGUAGE

