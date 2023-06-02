Kelly Clarkson's latest single "I Hate Love" starts off with something a little unusual for a Clarkson song: the banjo! To make the new release even more interesting, it's comedian Steve Martin behind the distinct instrument. On Friday, June 2nd, Clarkson shared the newest single which will be featured on her forthcoming album Chemistry.

"I hate love/ It's a b— sometimes," Clarkson starts the cheeky song off and goes on to reference the Only Murders In the Building star in the second verse. "I hate love/ And The Notebook lied/ It's Complicated, it's more like what happened/ So you can keep Gosling and I'll take Steve Martin," she sings, referring to the 2004 romance movie starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams and the 2009 rom-com starring Martin, Meryl Streep, and Alec Baldwin.