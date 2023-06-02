Swift first revealed Speak Now would be the next album in her discography to be re-recorded and re-released during one of her Nashville shows in March. The album will include 22 songs, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault. "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," Taylor later wrote on social media. "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will follow Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) which were released within months of each other in 2021.