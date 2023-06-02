Why Fans Are Convinced Paramore Is On 'Speak Now (Taylor's Version)'
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 2, 2023
Swifties are just a little over a month from getting Taylor Swift's re-recording of her 2010 album Speak Now. In addition to the general excitement, fans are amped up for a potential surprise. Is Paramore, who have opened for Swift on The Eras Tour, going to be featured on Speak Now (Taylor's Version)? A recent comment from the band's frontwoman Hayley Williams has fans certain the pop-punk icons are involved.
During a fan interaction reshared by Pop Base on Twitter, a fan gifted Williams a bracelet of the album. After looking at the gift, Williams told the fan, "Let me just tell you, this is coming at a very interesting time that you're giving me this to wear." When the fan asked, "What?" Williams quickly added, "And that's all I'll say."
Swift first revealed Speak Now would be the next album in her discography to be re-recorded and re-released during one of her Nashville shows in March. The album will include 22 songs, including six previously unreleased songs from the vault. "I first made Speak Now, completely self-written, between the ages of 18 and 20. The songs that came from this time in my life were marked by their brutal honesty, unfiltered diaristic confessions and wild wistfulness," Taylor later wrote on social media. "I love this album because it tells a tale of growing up, flailing, flying and crashing … and living to speak about it."
Speak Now (Taylor's Version) will follow Fearless (Taylor's Version) and Red (Taylor's Version) which were released within months of each other in 2021.