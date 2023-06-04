Taylor Swift Brings Out Maren Morris For Surprise Song On Eras Tour
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 4, 2023
Taylor Swift treated fans to a special surprise during her Chicago takeover on the Eras Tour this weekend. On Saturday night (June 3rd), Swift brought out a special guest, Maren Morris, and the two teamed up to perform the first surprise song of the night: "You All Over Me."
The performance marked Swift's first time playing the song live which is a From The Vault track of Fearless (Taylor's Version). Before bringing out Morris, Taylor told the audience, "So for these songs, when I was doing Fearless as a re-record, I thought it would be so cool to have one of my favorite artists sing on one of the songs that was from the vault. And we are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say yes, Maren Morris is actually here!” Check out some fan footage of the special performance below!
Morris took to Instagram after the performance writing, "We finally got to play “You All Over Me” and I won’t ever be shutting up about it. Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago." This is the sixth time Swift has brought out an unannounced guest on the Eras Tour. Before Morris, Swift brought out Ice Spice onstage to perform their recently released remix of Midnights track "Karma." Swift has also surprised fans by bringing out Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers, Aaron Dessner of The National, and Marcus Mumford.
After wrapping up her three-night run in Chicago tonight (June 4th), Swift will take the Eras Tour To Detroit, Michigan for two nights with openers girl in red, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.