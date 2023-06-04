Taylor Swift Brings Out Maren Morris For Surprise Song On Eras Tour

By Rebekah Gonzalez

June 4, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Taylor Swift treated fans to a special surprise during her Chicago takeover on the Eras Tour this weekend. On Saturday night (June 3rd), Swift brought out a special guest, Maren Morris, and the two teamed up to perform the first surprise song of the night: "You All Over Me."

The performance marked Swift's first time playing the song live which is a From The Vault track of Fearless (Taylor's Version). Before bringing out Morris, Taylor told the audience, "So for these songs, when I was doing Fearless as a re-record, I thought it would be so cool to have one of my favorite artists sing on one of the songs that was from the vault. And we are so lucky Chicago, so incredibly lucky, because not only did that artist say yes, Maren Morris is actually here!” Check out some fan footage of the special performance below!

Morris took to Instagram after the performance writing, "We finally got to play “You All Over Me” and I won’t ever be shutting up about it. Love you @taylorswift and love you always, Chicago." This is the sixth time Swift has brought out an unannounced guest on the Eras Tour. Before Morris, Swift brought out Ice Spice onstage to perform their recently released remix of Midnights track "Karma." Swift has also surprised fans by bringing out Jack Antonoff, Phoebe Bridgers, Aaron Dessner of The National, and Marcus Mumford.

After wrapping up her three-night run in Chicago tonight (June 4th), Swift will take the Eras Tour To Detroit, Michigan for two nights with openers girl in red, Gracie Abrams, and OWENN.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.