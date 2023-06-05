Kyrie Irving Attempted To Recruit LeBron For Reunion: Report

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly reached out to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an effort to see if he'd be interested in a potential reunion, NBA league sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday (June 5).

Irving and James previously played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017, which included winning the 2016 NBA championship and making three consecutive NBA Finals appearances, before Irving requested and was granted a trade during the 2017 offseason. James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers the following offseason and Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, before once again requesting and having been granted a trade midway through the 2022-23 season.