Kyrie Irving Attempted To Recruit LeBron For Reunion: Report
By Jason Hall
June 5, 2023
Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving has reportedly reached out to Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James in an effort to see if he'd be interested in a potential reunion, NBA league sources told the Athletic's Shams Charania on Monday (June 5).
Irving and James previously played together on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2014 to 2017, which included winning the 2016 NBA championship and making three consecutive NBA Finals appearances, before Irving requested and was granted a trade during the 2017 offseason. James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers the following offseason and Irving signed with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019, before once again requesting and having been granted a trade midway through the 2022-23 season.
Sources: Kyrie Irving has reached out to Lakers star LeBron James in attempts to see if James would come to Dallas. Irving is a free agent this offseason.— Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 5, 2023
As @ShamsCharania detailed today on Up & Adams...— Up & Adams (@UpAndAdamsShow) June 5, 2023
Last season, James signed to a two-year, $97.1 million with the Lakers, while Irving is set to become an unrestricted free agent after his option was exercised by the Nets last offseason. James had previously expressed interest in the Lakers acquiring Irving last summer amid his uncertain future with the Nets.
Dallas, instead, acquired the All-Star guard prior to the trade deadline in an effort to pair him with franchise forward Luka Dončić, though the team went 5-11 in the 16 games in which the two played together last season. James hinted at the possibility of retiring after the Lakers were swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals, but sources close to the 38-year-old suspect he's unlikely to actually retire, according to the Athletic's Sam Amick.