New Details About Taylor Swift & Matty Healy Split Revealed

New details have emerged about Taylor Swift's relationship and ultimate breakup from rumored boyfriend Matty Healy.

TMZ reported on Monday (June 5) that the Midnights singer and The 1975 frontman had gone their separate ways after a whirlwind romance. This after they were romantically linked in May following news of her split from boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn.

A source confirmed to People that the pair were "no longer romantically involved," but added that their relationship wasn't serious, saying, "She had fun with him, but it was always casual."

"They were never boyfriend-girlfriend or exclusive and were always just having fun," another source told the outlet. "There is no drama, and who knows what could happen again. It was a good time and ran its course."

According to a source for Entertainment Tonight, the pair called it quits after realizing they weren't compatible, with friends of the "Bejeweled" singer not being surprised the romance didn't last as she just got out of a long-term relationship.

While the relationship may have been a casual one, it must have stirred up some intense emotions for Swift as she was seen getting emotional during a song at a show on her Eras Tour. While performing "I Don't Want to Live Forever," she choked up as she sang the words, "wondering if I dodged a bullet or just lost the love of my life."