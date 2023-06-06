Taylor Swift Gets Emotional On Stage Amid Matty Healy Breakup

Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits on their relationship after one month of dating. Now, fans are looking back at her performance on Sunday night (June 4th), where, according to fans, the singer seemed to be on the verge of tears. It happened while Swift was singing her breakup song "I Don't Want to Live Forever."

“Someone tell her she doesn’t have to do it to herself if she’s not ready,” one fan on Twitter wrote while sharing video footage from the show. “We can enjoy change, superman, dorothea, closure and other songs (repeats included) too.”