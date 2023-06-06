Taylor Swift Gets Emotional On Stage Amid Matty Healy Breakup
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 6, 2023
Taylor Swift and Matty Healy have reportedly called it quits on their relationship after one month of dating. Now, fans are looking back at her performance on Sunday night (June 4th), where, according to fans, the singer seemed to be on the verge of tears. It happened while Swift was singing her breakup song "I Don't Want to Live Forever."
“Someone tell her she doesn’t have to do it to herself if she’s not ready,” one fan on Twitter wrote while sharing video footage from the show. “We can enjoy change, superman, dorothea, closure and other songs (repeats included) too.”
someone tell her she doesn't have to do it to herself if she's not ready 💔 we can enjoy change, superman, dorothea, closure and other songs (repeats included) too, I don't like seeing her at the verge of crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/W748efedyk— ver🪩nica⸆⸉ 💜 (@VIsOnCorneliaSt) June 4, 2023
The news of their breakup arrived on Monday, June 5th, when TMZ reported that Swift was "single" again. However, no one knows what really down as neither Swift nor The 1975 frontman publicly addressed their brief romance.
"Taylor and Matty broke up. They are both extremely busy and realized they're not really compatible with each other," a source told ET the following day. "Taylor's friends want what's best for her and aren't shocked that their relationship fizzled out since she recently got out of a long-term relationship."
In May, The Sun broke the news that Swift and Healy had been dating for less than two months. Taylor and Matty are "madly in love" and are "massively proud and excited about this relationship," sources claimed on May 3rd. Shortly after, Healy was spotted attending The Eras Tour in Nashville. News of their budding romance came just one month after Taylor's split with her boyfriend of 6 years Joe Alwyn made headlines. About a week after the Nashville shows, Swift and Healy were spotted out on a date in New York City and photos online surfaced of them holding hands at Casa Cipriani with their friend and Midnights producer Jack Antonoff nearby. An eyewitness told Page Six that Swift and the 1975 frontman were also seen "cuddling and kissing."