Niall Horan Freaks Fans Out By Sneaking Into Album Listening Party

The celebrations will continue tomorrow (Friday, June 9th), with a special iHeartRadio Album Release Party! During the show, Niall will perform songs from The Show, as well as talk about the new album and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright.

"This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own," Horan said in a statement. "Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you."

Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of Niall Horan's iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday, June 9th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation Channel, as well as pop and Hot AC stations.