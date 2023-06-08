Niall Horan Freaks Fans Out By Sneaking Into Album Listening Party
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 8, 2023
Niall Horan is just one day away from dropping his new album The Show and to celebrate, he gave some dedicated fans an unexpected treat. During a private iHeartRadio Album Preview Party in New York City, lucky fans got to hear the album ahead of its release and as if that wasn't cool enough, Horan himself showed up!
Sitting in the back row, the fans weren't even aware one of their favorite artists was in the room with them. When Horan finally made himself known, they all covered their mouths in shock. The singer-songwriter then went around and shook the hands of his fans. Check out the sweet moment below!
The celebrations will continue tomorrow (Friday, June 9th), with a special iHeartRadio Album Release Party! During the show, Niall will perform songs from The Show, as well as talk about the new album and more during a special Q&A hosted by iHeartRadio's JoJo Wright.
"This album is a piece of work I’m so proud of and now it’s time to pass it over to you to go and make it your own," Horan said in a statement. "Thank you so much for being there for me all this time and I can’t wait to share the next couple of years of this new era with you."
Fans can listen and tune in free for a stream of Niall Horan's iHeartRadio Album Release Party on Friday, June 9th at 10pm ET/7pm PT via iHeartRadio's Hit Nation Channel, as well as pop and Hot AC stations.