Niall Horan Says He 'Constantly' Speaks To One Direction Amid Collab Rumors

When Clarkson told Niall she wished she had the support of a group like he did when she was competing on American Idol, he replied, "Especially on the show, we were so lucky. You would see all the other artists melting all the time over everything. And we were just 16, 17, 18, 19 – whatever we were. It was so fun.” The host also confessed that she always thought One Direction won The X Factor and it wasn't until the middle of shooting for The Voice that she found out they came in third place. “I’d do it again,” Horan joked. “That’s why I’m doing The Voice.”

After announcing the start of a new era of music earlier this month, Niall dropped his first single "Heaven." The Show is now available for pre-order as well as five vinyl variants of the album and a collector's edition box set. Find more information at NiallHoran.com. And don't forget to watch Niall on the new season of The Voice which premieres on NBC on March 6th.