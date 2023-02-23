Niall Horan Says He 'Constantly' Speaks To One Direction Amid Collab Rumors
By Rebekah Gonzalez
February 23, 2023
Niall Horan has revealed that he's always in contact with his former One Direction bandmates. The singer stopped by The Kelly Clarkson Show this week to talk about how his experience on The X Factor has been on his mind as he gears up for his first season as a new coach on The Voice. During the interview, Horan revealed to host Kelly Clarkson, "We speak constantly, so it's a good little thing to have," he said of the One Direction members.
His comment came just after rumors about a One Direction reunion started swirling. Dedicated fans have developed theories that Harry Styles may make an appearance on Horan's upcoming third studio album The Show, which drops June 9th. You can read all about the theories in this previous article.
When Clarkson told Niall she wished she had the support of a group like he did when she was competing on American Idol, he replied, "Especially on the show, we were so lucky. You would see all the other artists melting all the time over everything. And we were just 16, 17, 18, 19 – whatever we were. It was so fun.” The host also confessed that she always thought One Direction won The X Factor and it wasn't until the middle of shooting for The Voice that she found out they came in third place. “I’d do it again,” Horan joked. “That’s why I’m doing The Voice.”
After announcing the start of a new era of music earlier this month, Niall dropped his first single "Heaven." The Show is now available for pre-order as well as five vinyl variants of the album and a collector's edition box set. Find more information at NiallHoran.com. And don't forget to watch Niall on the new season of The Voice which premieres on NBC on March 6th.