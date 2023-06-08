Tom Brady Addresses NFL Players Amid Gambling Investigation

The NFL recruited seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady to address the importance of following the league's gambling policy to players amid multiple violations.

Brady, who recently retired after 23 seasons and purchased an ownership stake in the Las Vegas Raiders, reportedly taped an introduction to the NFL's gambling educational video, which was sent to all 32 teams, as part of regularly scheduled sessions on the issue at their respective facilities, a league source told 9News. The former New England Patriots (2000-2019) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-22) quarterback discussed his love of football, how the NFL was a privilege of a lifetime and said betting on games hurts the integrity of the league.

Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers Sr. addressed reports that he was at the center of the NFL's investigation into potential violations of the league's gambling policy on Monday (June 5).

"Addressing the current reports, I want to take full responsibility for my actions," Rodgers wrote. "I know I have made mistakes and I am willing to do whatever it takes to repair the situation. The last thing I ever wanted to do was to be a distraction to the Colts organization, my coaches, and my teammates. I've let people down that I care about. I made an error in judgment and I am going to work hard to make sure that those mistakes are rectified through this process. It's an honor to play in the NFL and I have never taken that lightly. I am very sorry for all of this."