Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have reportedly split up again after rekindling their romance this spring. According to The Sun, the former couple had got back together six weeks ago and were just seen attending the Taylor Swift Eras Tour last month. Despite that, a source revealed the two hitmakers have already called it quits on their relationship and this time it's for good.

"Shawn and Camila have a lot of history and they tested the waters again after coming back into each other’s lives," the source said. "But it was just a fling and they’ve put an end to it now. They realized it was probably a mistake to give things another shot. Things ended between them the first time for a reason, after all." They added, "In reality, both of them know they aren’t right for each other romantically and now they just want to move on.'

Fans were shocked and excited to see Mendes and Cabello back together after they shared a PDA-filled reunion at Coachella in April. Shawn and Camila had been spotted out in public together several times since then. The most recent being in New York City where the pair were photographed holding hands and smiling. Just last week, a source told Us Weekly, "They’ve practically moved in with each other."

The two called it quits on their relationship in November 2021 after more than two years of dating. At the time they shared a joint statement that read: "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends." While the two never confirmed their new relationship, shortly after the Coachella reunion, Camila shared a snippet of a new song that seemed to directly reference Shawn. "Are you coming to Coachella? / If you don't, it's whatever / If you do, honey, it'll be all I think about," she sang on the unreleased track.

