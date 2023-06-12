P!NK Flies Across Stadium In Jaw-Dropping Aerial Stunt During Show

P!NK's Summer Carnival Tour has arrived and it started off with a bang! For the debut performance on her stadium tour (which took place on June 7th in Bolton, England), the pop star didn't only command the stage, but all the space around it too. In a video that went viral over the weekend, P!NK is seen flinging from the front of the stage, across the sky, and to the very back of the stadium. And if that wasn't impressive enough, she does it all while singing the chorus of her hit song "So What."