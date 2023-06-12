P!NK Flies Across Stadium In Jaw-Dropping Aerial Stunt During Show
By Rebekah Gonzalez
June 12, 2023
P!NK's Summer Carnival Tour has arrived and it started off with a bang! For the debut performance on her stadium tour (which took place on June 7th in Bolton, England), the pop star didn't only command the stage, but all the space around it too. In a video that went viral over the weekend, P!NK is seen flinging from the front of the stage, across the sky, and to the very back of the stadium. And if that wasn't impressive enough, she does it all while singing the chorus of her hit song "So What."
Pink flies across the stadium at her Summer Carnival tour. pic.twitter.com/ZxBKjG5da9— Pop Base (@PopBase) June 11, 2023
The singer first teased her new aerial stunts for this tour earlier in the year. “The 360 flying that I do attaches itself to the back of the stadium, not the roof, so I can actually go farther and higher. And I don’t always love that,” she told Variety. “Especially the higher part, because when we did Wembley Stadium, I was like, ‘I don’t know about this.’ I mean, we’re having stuff built now and hoping it works. And every tour I do, the technology is advanced. I figure by the time I need that hip replacement, that’s gonna be advanced, also — it’s gonna be easy.”
The Bolton show also saw P!NK bring out her daughter Willow to perform their duet "Cover Me in Sunshine" which they recorded at home and released in February 2021. Check out the sweet video P!NK's husband, Carey Hart, shared from the show below. "So proud of Willz to get up on stage w/ mama @pink!!!!! Must be a surreal moment for mama to have w/ her lil girl on stage 😢," he wrote.