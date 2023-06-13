Following Jennie's confusing and concerning exit, the group's management company shared a statement with fans and revealed that she was suffering from a "deteriorating condition" during the show. "We regret to inform you that during the BLACKPINK WORLD TOUR [BORN PINK] IN MELBOURNE performance on June 11, member JENNIE was unable to complete the stage due to her deteriorating condition," the statement read. "We would like to extend our sincerest apologies to all the fans who have shown their support or BLACKPINK and those who attended the event."

"JENNIE expressed her strong determination to carry on with the performance until the end," the statement continued. "However, following medical advice on site, we immediately took measures to ensure she receives ample rest and stability. JENNIE has conveyed her regrets for not being able to stay with the fans until the end, and assures that she will recover as soon as possible. We will do its utmost to support Jennie's speedy recovery."

Get well soon, Jennie! The K-pop star is currently starring in The Weeknd's controversial new HBO show The Idol.