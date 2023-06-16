Michael Jordan Finalizing Sale Of Charlotte Hornets' Majority Ownership

Basketball Hall of Famer Michael Jordan is reportedly finalizing a sale of the majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets' ownership to a group led by Hornets minority owner Gabe Plotkin and Atlanta Hawks minority owner Rick Schnall, NBA sources told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Friday (June 16).

Jordan, a six-time NBA champion, has served as the Hornets' majority owner since 2010, having initially purchased a minority stake in the then-Charlotte Bobcats in 2006.

"BREAKING: Michael Jordan is finalizing a sale of the Charlotte Hornets to a group led by Gabe Plotkin and Rick Schnall, ending his 13-year run as majority owner, league sources told ESPN on Friday," Wojnarowski tweeted.