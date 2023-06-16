WATCH: Weezer Invite Viral Super Fan On Stage To Perform 'Buddy Holly'

Imagine playing the same guitar riff from the same song every day for 990 days in a row.

Viral TikToker Evan Marsalli loves the song "Buddy Holly" by Weezer so much, that he did just that. According to Consequence of Sound, Marsalli shared a video of himself playing a riff from the song every day for three years, relentlessly trying to capture the attention of Weezer frontman Rivers Cuomo. Marsalli remained committed but questioned the results of his efforts after recording his 990th video. He told followers that if Cuomo did not duet him by the time he hit 1,000 videos, that he would stop making them.

That same day, Marsalli's efforts captured the attention of Cuomo who duetted his video with the caption, "Challenge you to come play this live on Weezer's Indie Rock Roadtrip this summer. My people will reach out to your people." And they did!