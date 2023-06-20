Kesha Reveals She 'Almost Died' After Performance Left Her Too Weak To Walk

Kesha is opening up about her health struggles, even revealing that she nearly lost her life earlier this year after an illness caused her to be hospitalized.

The Gag Order singer graced the June cover of Self, giving a wide-ranging interview from topics like her public legal battle with Dr. Luke to those of her own private health concerns. Kesha has previously spoken about struggling with disordered eating, but in 2022 she learned she had CVID, or common variable immunodeficiency, an immune disorder that the Mayo Clinic states can lead to respiratory and digestive infections, per People. She spoke about how the demands of her career has affected her health.

"When you're lucky enough to have a song that catches on, you're just trying to keep up," she said. "I had a really hard time saying no to interviews or photo shoots because I didn't want to let my one chance fall away by not being able to fulfill every request. It led to severe exhaustion physically and mentally."

That willingness to say yes, or rather the inability to refuse, led to her pushing herself to extreme limits, as she shared in the scary revelation that she "almost died" in January following a New Year's Eve performance in the Bahamas. While she didn't give too many details, she said she was hospitalized after being too weak to walk, adding that the illness was at least partially caused by her CVID reacting poorly to her decision to freeze her eggs. Fortunately, she is doing better today.

"I finally feel recovered, but it took a couple months," she said. "It was horrifying."

Kesha recently took the stage at Can't Cancel Pride 2023, teasing her upcoming Gag Order tour while performing her latest single from her new album of the same name.