Pharrell & JAY-Z Perform Together After Star-Studded Louis Vuitton Show
By Tony M. Centeno
June 21, 2023
JAY-Z made headlines in Paris once again, but this time it was to support his good friend Pharrell Williams' debut Louis Vuitton collection.
On Tuesday night, June 20, Hov and Skateboard P hit the stage at the end of P's first-ever Louis Vuitton fashion show. With Young Guru at the DJ booth, the Roc Nation founder kicked off the performance with his Panjabi MC-assisted banger "Beware of the Boys (Mundian To Bach Ke)." Afterward, Pharrell joined him to perform their collaborative hits "Give It To Me" and "Frontin'." From there, JAY-Z belted out other classics like "On To The Next One," "F*ckwithmeyouknowigotit," "PSA," "U Don't Know" and "N*ggas In Paris."
The epic set occurred after Pharrell brought out all the stars to his debut runaway show on the first night of Paris Men's Fashion Week. In addition to both JAY-Z and Beyoncé, other celebrities like Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Tyler, The Creator, The Clipse, Coi Leray, Maluma, LeBron James, Swizz Beatz, Timbaland, Busta Rhymes, Quavo, Offset, Megan Thee Stallion and more were also in attendance for P's first collection since becoming Louis Vuitton's menswear creative director. Riri was actually the first model to flash off P's designs after she appeared on a massive billboard last week to promote the event.
"The Pupil King, I'm a student," Pharrell told Swizz Beatz. "Louie Vuitton Don is the one great Kanye West period. That's the Louie Vuitton Don. I'm the pupil king. I'm the student. I'm forever the student."
"I'm electrified," he continued. The gratitude tonight... My appointment to this position is a tribute to our brother Virgil. I'm grateful. God is the greatest."
Check out more scenes from Pharrell's debut Louis Vuitton fashion show below.