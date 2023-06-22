Woman Who Died For 27 Minutes Shares Haunting Message After She's Revived

Madie Johnson's aunt, Tina Hines, recently died. It's news that normally would be tragic, but unlike nearly everyone who dies, Tina was brought back to life. In fact, following a heart attack, she was resuscitated six times - four by her husband with CPR and twice more at the hospital with a defibrillator. In total, Tina was considered dead for 27 minutes. While that alone is remarkable, it's what happened after that is actually the most notable part of her story.

When Tina was brought back for good, she wasn't able to speak because she had a tube in her throat, however, she immediately signaled to her family to give her a pen. When they did, she wrote a haunting message to them: "It's real." They asked her what she meant and, with tears in her eyes, she pointed to the sky, clearly meaning heaven.

So moved by the moment, Madie took the "it's real" note her aunt wrote to a tattoo parlor and had it permanently inked on her wrist. She shared a picture of the tat on Instagram, as well as a shot of her aunt originally writing her message. In the caption, Madie explained in detail what happened with her aunt's note.